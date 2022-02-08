All lanes clear on I-5 near Pyramid Lake

UPDATE (7 p.m.) — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 are clear.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at around 12:42 p.m. on southbound I-5 at Osito Canyon, according to the CHP traffic information page. The #3 and #4 lanes remain open.

As of 3:30 p.m., vehicles are currently at a standstill.

The CHP traffic information page states the #1 and #2 lanes are expected to open in approximately one hour.

Courtesy: Elena Dotson

One caller told 17 News his wife is stuck in the traffic and people have been getting out of their vehicles to play frisbee to pass the time.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.