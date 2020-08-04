TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane back open on Highway 178 as Bakersfield Police investigate body found in Kern River

UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirms with 17 News that the body has been removed and is now with the Kern County Coroner’s Office. One lane of traffic on Highway 178 is now open with escorts.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced the closure of Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon as it, along with Kern Search and Rescue, investigates a body recovered from the Kern River.

Officers were called to the river just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for suspicious circumstances. BPD confirmed to 17 News the body was obviously deceased. There is no current estimate as to how long crews will be in the area, but officers are expected to control traffic for the next several hours, according to a tweet.

#Traffic is closed in both directions at the mouth of the canyon. Units are working on opening lanes of traffic. On scene with @KernCoSheriff Search & Rescue for a body recovery from the river.



Please avoid the area for the next several hours. #Bakersfield #TrafficAlert — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 4, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.