BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in the next few days in southwest Bakersfield.

Real Road

Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from June 27 through July 1, according to a press release by the Thomas Road Improvement Program.

The installation of falsework is to be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the release.

The release says, construction times may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Stockdale Highway

Both directions on Stockdale Highway will be closed between McDonald Way and north Stine Road on June 28, according to a press release by the Thomas Road Improvement Program.

The release says, the closure will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to work on the Stockdale bridge deck pour. If residents need to they can take a detour through the surrounding streets, McDonald Road or Real Road.

All other traffic will be detoured through Oak Street and California Avenue, according to the relese.

The release says, construction times may change due to unforeseen circumstances.