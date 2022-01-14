Traffic advisories issued for Stockdale Highway, Real Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two traffic advisories have been issued for the Bakersfield area.

Beginning Jan. 16, Stockdale Highway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The nightly closures will last until Jan. 28.

Residents can use McDonald Way or Real Road. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.

The second advisory is for Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, which will be flagged for one-way directional traffic from Jan. 17 through 21, according to TRIP. That closure is scheduled daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.