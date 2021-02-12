Traffic advisories issued for Real Road and northbound 99 to eastbound 58 connector

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city sent out two traffic advisories Friday regarding work that will impact Real Road and the Highway 99 connector to Highway 58.

Traffic will be reversed on Real Road south of Stockdale Highway beginning Monday for concrete paving work, according to a city release. One lane will remain open with flagging to direct traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 freeway connector will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove column forms south of the connector. Traffic will be diverted onto Ming Avenue traveling east to Union Avenue, then north where it will enter the 58 onramp, according to the city.