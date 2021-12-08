Deadly crash blocked lanes of Highway 178 at Union Avenue for several hours

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) — Westbound lanes of Highway 178 at Union Avenue have reopened following a crash that killed at least one person.

The crash was first reported just before 3 p.m. near the Union Avenue offramp. One vehicle reportedly overturned and at least one person has died. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

No other information on the crash has been made available.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic accident occurred in Downtown Bakersfield blocking the westbound lanes of 178 just west of the split to Golden State Avenue leaving at least one dead.

Avoid this area if possible. Officials are diverting traffic from the area onto Union Avenue.

It appeared first responders were performing CPR on a person in the lanes from 17 News’ traffic cameras.

We will update this story as more information is release.