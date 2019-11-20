Traditional holiday display returns to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is a little over a month away but Downtown Bakersfield is already getting into the holiday spirit.

At Timeless Furninishings, a local designer is bringing back a holiday tradition.

For more than 30 years, the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street served as Bakersfield’s unofficial holiday hub. Formerly Brock’s department store the storefron was known as a winter wonderland.

Roger Upton — the man behind some of its most iconic displays — has spent the last five years trying to bring those timeles displays back to Downtown Bakersfield. This year, he’s taking a page out his playbook with a retro display.

Upton says the displays are meant to bring positivity to the community.