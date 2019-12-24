Trader Joe’s recalls two products due to possible listeria contamination

Trader Joe’s is recalling a couple of items believed to be contaminated with listeria.

The company is recalling its Egg White Salad with Chives and Potato Salad with “use by” date codes up through Friday. The products have been removed from store shelves and no illnesses have been reported.

California isn’t being affected by the recall. However, more than 20 states are, including Alabama, Florida, New York, Connecticut, Kansas and Vermont.

Anyone who has products with the specified date codes is encouraged not to eat them. Instead, they should be discarded or returned to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.