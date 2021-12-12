Toys for Tots collects thousands of toys for local children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Toys for Tots in Bakersfield continues to collect toys for children who may not have a Christmas without the community’s generosity.

Last year, Toys for Tots gave out about 70,000 toys to kids in Bakersfield. This year organizers say they predict they’ll give out the same amount or break that record.

“Every year we have grown in the past seven years that I’ve been doing this,” coordinator Darlene Doughty said. “Last year we did 61 thousand kids and I think we’re going to be close to that again this year. So there is definately a need for families to get toys for their children that would otherwise not have any.”

The effort to collect the toys is being helped by volunteers from schools, sororities and the Kern County Young Marines.