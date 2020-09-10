Toy scouts from ‘Pawn Stars’ visit Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two TV stars came to Bakersfield hoping to turn your junk into treasure.

America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee and the reality show “Pawn Stars” were at the Courtyard Marriott Wednesday morning to hunt for toy treasures.

Magee and Butch Patrick — famous for playing Eddie Munster in the classic TV hit “The Munsters” — were buying old, classing toys from the Bakersfield residents. They weren’t just looking for toys, but they were also on the lookout for lunch boxes, comic books, political item, TV and movie memorabilia and much more.

Magee says Bakersfield is a great place for antiques.

“We have today found so many cool toys in Bakersfield. I don’t know what it is, but of course you guys have a lot of antique stores so it’s kinda like a boiling point for all kinds of cool antiques.”

He said the most unusual thing he bought today was a dinosaur tooth. In the last couple years, one of the big ticket items for sale has been classic video game cartridges.