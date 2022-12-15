From collectible toys and figurines to more practical items like slow cookers and hoodies, there are countless gift ideas for Marvel fans of all ages.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children.

Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways:

Toys in the Hood

Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m., according to event organizers.

The event will happen at Victory Outreach Bakersfield East on Columbus Street.

For more information call Stay Focused at 661-322-4673.

MARVELous Christmas

The Upside Academy, Inc. is presenting a MARVELous Christmas at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies are gone, according to event organizers.

This is a drive-thru event and you should use the Gate 26 entrance, according to organizers. No foot traffic will be allowed and you must stay in your vehicle.

Children do not need to be present for the giveaway.

Christmas Toy Giveaway

The Ruth Escobar Foundation and Elements venue are hosting a toy giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. until the toys are gone, according to event organizers.

This will be on a first come first serve basis, according to organizers. One toy will be given to one child 12 and under. The giveaway will include a couple of bikes.

The giveaway will be held at 400 Chester Ave.