Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 collision in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist was killed after another vehicle collided into his tow truck along Highway 99 in Delano, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sgt. Michael Phillips said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. just south of Wollomes Avenue in northbound lanes of Highway 99. Phillips said a red Mitsubisihi SUV veered from the slow lane and collided with the tow truck that was on the right shoulder as the two truck driver was assisting a stranded motorist.

The tow truck driver was standing beside the tow truck at the time of the crash and he was struck and killed. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify him.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Phillips said investigators are also looking for a white vehicle and its driver that may have witnessed or may have been involved in the collision.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the collision Phillips said, but it is under investigation.

Two right lanes remained closed for the investigation. Take an alternate route if possible.

