BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who showed up to help clear a minor injury crash died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The police department said officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash. One of the tow truck drivers who helped clear the incident had a medical emergency and died.

The tow truck driver’s identity has not been released.