Tow-truck driver dead after being struck by vehicle on side of Hwy. 99 while assisting stranded driver

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A tow-truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was standing on the side of the road to help another driver on Thursday night in Delano, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 9:55 p.m. just south of Woollomes Avenue on Highway 99.

The man was assisting a stranded driver and was standing outside his tow-truck when he was hit by an SUV driven by 48-year-old Grant August Miller, according to CHP. The department said drugs or alcohol may be a factor. Miller was treated for minor injuries and arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

CHP said it is important to keep safety in mind when it comes to stopping on the freeway.

“Please avoid stopping on the freeway for any reason. Emergency stops only, to avoid things like this in the future,” Sergeant Michael Phillips said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (661) 396-6600.