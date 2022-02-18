Tour of east Bakersfield’s 1889 Sumner train depot reveals challenges, potential

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s not much to look at in 2022, but in the 1880s the former Southern Pacific station was the center of East Bakersfield. Some people think it could be again.

And about 20 of them gathered at the historic train station at Baker and Sumner streets Friday to look at its challenges and potential. There’s plenty of both.

The Bakersfield train station, originally built by the Southern Pacific railroad in 1889 as a replacement for the original station, built in 1874, is now owned by Union Pacific, which vacated the massive building last year when its new communication center opened a quarter-mile east on Sumner Street.

The old depot, which closed to passenger service in 1971 with the advent of Amtrak, is a mishmash of architectural styles, periodic renovations and diverse uses – including at various times a hotel and a restaurant. As a result, you might find 1889 paneling butted up against not-quite identical 1913 paneling, and 19th century windows around the corner from 1970s telecommunications equipment. But the bones are here. It’ll no doubt take millions to restore the building, in the heart of one of the city’s more depressed but potential-rich commercial districts, Old Town Kern – a short walk from iconic restaurants like Luigi’s and Woolgrowers.

Leading the tour was Jean-Guy Dube, an Oxnard-based architectural historian who specializes in old train stations.

“A lot of depots that I’ve visited in my travels and research over the years, they’ve been turned into restaurants, they’ve been turned into businesses, offices, city halls, chambers of commerce,”he said. “There’s lots of adaptive reuses for structures like this. This could become a brew house, it could become professional office spaces, business incubators, things like that. So there’s a lot of uses for this building. And it is certainly salvageable.”

It will indeed take community effort. City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose second ward includes Old Town Kern, says he’s finding that needed support, from groups like the Hub of Bakersfield and the local Historical Preservation Commission. But Gonzales says this is not just about history, it’s about here and now.

“This can once again become a driver, and that’s my biggest argument,” he said. “The reason I know that is because we’ve seen it in so many other communities. There are examples of communities who cared enough to invest in their historic buildings and not just rip ‘em down and tear ‘em apart. But to really invest in their buildings and they’ve been rewarded for it.”

But will enough people get on board to make it happen? The city’s maintenance lease expires at the end of June. Proponents would like to see it renewed and they would like to see a lot more done beyond that.