BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lunar eclipse is when the sun, earth and moon align and the moon passes into the earth’s shadow. It’s sometimes called a blood moon.

As the earth’s sun rises and sun sets projects onto the moon’s surface as the moon passes through the earth’s shadow, the moon gets darker and looks reddish in color.

The sun’s glow is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere, just like a sunset.

The maximum eclipse was most visible at 9 p.m. Sunday.