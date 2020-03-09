Total loss of home in East Bakersfield after fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Firefighters battled a house fire early Monday morning in the 1100 block of Gage Street, near Beale Avenue.

When firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department arrived, the house was fully engulfed by the fire.

Crews were called out to the home around 2:20 a.m. and the fire was under control by 3:15 a.m.

Bakersfield Fire says the cause of the fire is unknown but the home is known to have been vacant for awhile. No injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss.