Tornado Warning issued for Kern County desert area until 7 p.m.: Cantil, Saltdale, Garlock

UPDATE (6:40 p.m.) The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning for Kern County desert areas including Cantil, Saltdale, Garlock until 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm and a flash flood warning also remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Cantil CA, Saltdale CA until 7:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/qBgy7otyux — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 11, 2020

UPDATE: The tornado warning has expired, but the National Weather Service issue a severe thunderstorm warning for some Kern County desert areas until 7 p.m.

California City police advised residents to remain indoors as the storm that prompted the tornado warning has passed the area but heavy rain is expected.

___

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning through 6:15 p.m. for Kern County desert areas including California City, Mojave, North Edwards, north of Edwards Air Force Base and Rosamond areas.

Tornado Warning including California City CA until 6:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/UXFk7b19uf — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 11, 2020

California City officials advised residents to stay indoors and away from windows once inside.

