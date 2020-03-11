Tornado Warning issued for Kern County desert area until 7 p.m.: Cantil, Saltdale, Garlock

UPDATE (6:40 p.m.) The National Weather Service has issued another tornado warning for Kern County desert areas including Cantil, Saltdale, Garlock until 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm and a flash flood warning also remain in effect until 7 p.m.
UPDATE: The tornado warning has expired, but the National Weather Service issue a severe thunderstorm warning for some Kern County desert areas until 7 p.m.
California City police advised residents to remain indoors as the storm that prompted the tornado warning has passed the area but heavy rain is expected.
___
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning through 6:15 p.m. for Kern County desert areas including California City, Mojave, North Edwards, north of Edwards Air Force Base and Rosamond areas.
California City officials advised residents to stay indoors and away from windows once inside.
We will update this story as we learn more information.