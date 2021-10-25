Tornado warning downgraded to severe thunderstorm for northwestern Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tornado warning issued Monday by the National Weather Service for northwestern Kern County has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

“The tornado threat has diminished and the tornado warning has been canceled,” the National Weather Service said late Monday afternoon. “However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area.”

The thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Meteorologists reported a thunderstorm seven miles southwest of Wasco at 4:41 p.m., moving southeast at 30 mph. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Bakersfield, Wasco, Shafter, Tupman, Dustin Acres, Rosedale, Valley Acres, Harris Ranch, Buttonwillow and Oildale are expected to impacted.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to move to an interior room on the ground floor if the storm hits.