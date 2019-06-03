Tornado touches down in open field near Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tornado touched down in an open field northeast of Bakersfield Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Kris Mattarochia, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Hanford, said the tornado was on the ground for about 300 yards.

“It had wind speeds of 65 mph but numerous people saw a funnel which had contact with the cloud and the ground, and they also saw debris and dust being thrown about from that funnel, which to us is definitely a tornado,” Mattarochia said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at about the time the tornado touched down around 5:30 p.m.