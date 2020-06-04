Top Reagan aide Jim Lake, who grew up in Bakersfield, dies at 82

CALLAO, Va. (KGET) — They were sometimes jokingly called the Bakersfield Mafia — three men, all bred in Bakersfield, who rose to prominence in the 1960s and ‘70s as key members of Team Ronald Reagan: Michael Deaver, Lyn Nofziger and Jim Lake.

The third of those three, Reagan campaign press secretary Jim Lake, passed away May 29 at his home in Callao, Virginia. He was 82 and suffered from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Reagan’s star was a good one to cling to.

Nofzinger was Reagan’s press secretary when Reagan was elected governor in 1966. Deaver served as Gov. Reagan’s chief of staff. Lake was press secretary for Reagan’s political campaigns. And when Reagan was elected to the White House in 1980, all three men, in some fashion or form, went with him, and all three became nationally prominent.

Lake also worked for Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush.

Lake’s son James C. Lake of Alexandria, Virginia, got involved in politics with his father and his twin brother Michael B. Lake.

“We’d see them together all the time, either on the campaign trail” or elsewhere, said James C. Lake, a communications consultant. “My brother and I both worked during the (election season) ad campaign. We were on the campaign jet, so we flew everywhere they went. And so we got to see (Reagan), be with him all the time … (as) his campaign went on.

“In the (1976 primary) Ford campaign, we both worked advance so we always saw my dad travel with (Reagan). We talked to my dad while the president was speaking, got to see him, interact with Reagan. My brother and I interacted with Reagan and Mrs. Reagan — we saw them a lot. They knew who we were because they were great friends with my father, but also because we were twins. We kind of stood out.”

It might seem strange or coincidental that three Bakersfield men came to share the stage, to differing extents, with the most powerful man on earth, and arguably the most popular.

Mojave journalist Bill Deaver, Michael Deaver’s brother, had an explanation.

“They all had to be in the right place at the right time with the right kinds of personalities and interests. And that’s what happened” he said.

Jim Lake might have been a Beltway guy but he never forgot where he came from, his son said. Lake was always a Bakersfield Driller with a taste for Dewar’s ice cream that he still occasionally enjoyed with his granddaughter, Megan who still lives in Bakersfield.

“Dewar’s was one of his favorites,” said his son Jim. “It still is whenever we go there. He used to like Sinaloa — it’s closed now — but that Mexican food was his favorite — and Mexicali … He always loved the Wool Growers. That’s where he first introduced us to sliced pickled tongue. I thought it was going to be horrible but it was fantastic.”

So another chapter in the story of Bakersfield’s deep connection to Ronald Reagan comes to an end.

According to Lake’s obituary published in the Washington Post, when Reagan successfully sought the nomination for president in 1980, Lake served as communications director and campaign press secretary until the eve of the New Hampshire primary, when he and other top aides were dismissed because of campaign disagreements with other long-standing Reagan aides. He and others were later reinstated, according to the Post obituary.

During Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign, Lake again served as communications director and campaign press secretary, according to the Post obituary. In the 1988 and 1992 presidential campaigns, Lake advised George H.W. Bush on press and media communications, and served as deputy campaign manager in his ’92 bid for re-election. Lake was a top GOP official at four Republican conventions, according to the Post obituary.

James Howard Lake was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Fresno, and attended Bakersfield High school and Bakersfield College. He received his B.A. degree from the University of California at Los Angeles. After working in the grocery and family businesses, Lake entered California politics in 1966, helping two-time Olympic Decathlon Champion Bob Mathias defeat an incumbent to be elected to the U.S. Congress, according to the Post obituary.

Between presidential campaigns and thereafter, Lake advised agricultural and corporate clients on government relations and strategic corporate communications.

In the early 1980s, he was instrumental at Heron Burchette Ruckert & Rothwell in establishing the practice of law firms accepting non-lawyers as key members of the firm, according to the Post obituary.

He was also a frequent political commentator on CNN and Fox News.

In 1997, Lake married his second wife, Cynthia S. Hudson, and they resided together in Alexandria and Callao, Va. Survivors include his wife; twin sons, James C. Lake (Rhonda) of Alexandria, and Michael B. Lake (Chelsea) of McLean, Va.; a brother, Monte B. Lake (Susan) of Callao, Va.; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; grandnephews, and a grandniece.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Madison, son, Garrett D. Lake and niece, Catherine M. Lake. Celebrations of life will be held at later dates. The Lake and Hudson families request that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Lake do so by making a donation to the MINDlink Foundation (mindlinkfoundation.org/donate). The foundation was established in Catie Lake’s honor to support the pioneering cerebellum research of Dr. Jeremy Schmahmann’s Laboratory or Neuroanatomy and Cerebellar Neurobiology at Massachusetts General Hospital.