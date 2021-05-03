Too many dogs, not enough space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the beginning of the pandemic, adopting pets was all the rage.

Shelters were elated and fur babies were having no problems finding new homes. Things quickly shifted as COVID restrictions began to lift. While humans have been anxiously awaiting a return to normalcy, pets are getting the short end of the stick.

“As more restrictions have been lifted, what we are seeing now is more people wanting to turn in more large dogs especially,” said Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield SPCA & City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center. “We have always typically had a lot of small dogs come into our shelters, but we don’t see that anymore it’s really everybody asking to turn in their large dogs, and it’s really gotten to be an issue because large dogs we can only house one per kennel obviously and they are much harder to turn around and re-adopt out.”

The shelters ask anyone interested in adopting to please come forward, but they want to make sure future pet owners are aware of the responsibility. Puppies and kittens grow up to be big dogs and cats that still need a home and a loving family.