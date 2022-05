BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and dry conditions set the stage for a busy afternoon for Kern County Fire.

County firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Toll Fire burning near Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road. The fire has burned approximately 60 acres.

The Toll Fire was one of several fires to erupt Thursday afternoon in Kern County. Just south, the Edmonston Fire burned 500 acres by nighttime, while a fire in Rosamond damaged several structures and vehicles.