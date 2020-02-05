Tokyo Garden owner says restaurant has been targeted by burglars multiple times over last few months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management at Tokyo Garden says the restaurant has been broken into four times in the last few months, including twice in the last two weeks. The owner says despite all the police reports filed, he doesn’t know what’s actually being done to solve the problem of the frequent break-ins.

Thomas Park shared surveillance video of the incidents over the last two months at the restaurant on Ming Avenue.

He says the theives broke in through the glass doors, the windows and other panels stealing cash and devices they use for sales.

“I don’t know if it’s a homeless issue or if it’s a burglar issue, but it’s gotten to a point where I don’t feel safe and my customers don’t feel safe,” he said.

Park also said nearby restaurants like Sakura Cafe and a McDonald’s have also been hit by burglars recently.

Park provided surveillance video of the alleged break-ins to 17 News. Watch them below.