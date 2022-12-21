Update (12/21): The California Highway Patrol’s preliminary investigation revealed Kyle Schwegel, 28, of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram heading south on Highway 65, just north of James Road, according to a news release from CHP.

As Schwegel approached the intersection he began making a left turn and traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jimmy Parham, 40, of Porterville, which was pulling a trailer and traveling north at about 54 mph, the release said.

CHP said the Dodge Ram collided with the Silverado at the intersection of Highway 65 and James Road. The collision caused the Silverado to hit a Toyota Sienna occupied by Jesus Rodriguez, 72, of Bakersfield, that was stopped at a stop sign just west of James Road.

The Silverado was occupied by a 3-year-old who was not secured in the proper car seat for his age, according to CHP. The car seat was also not properly secured. As a result, the toddler was ejected out of a window while still strapped in the car seat, according to CHP.

The toddler was transported to Kern Medical with a broken rib.

Schwegel and Rodriguez received minor injuries and were also transported to Kern Medical.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. BPD conducts free car seat safety inspections year round, you can schedule an appointment by calling 661-326-3053 or the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in his car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the impact of the collision. It is unknown if the car seat was properly secured, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.