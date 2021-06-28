Toddler drowns in pool in Oildale on Saturday

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler drowned in a pool in Oildale on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said deputies were called out to Harding Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a little boy in a pool. Officers tried to save the child and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said there was nothing suspicious and no arrests were made.

Officials want to remind the public about the dangers of kids and pools. Kern County Public Health offers several water safety tips.

Water Safety Tips: