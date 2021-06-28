Toddler drowns in pool in Oildale on Saturday

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler drowned in a pool in Oildale on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
KCSO said deputies were called out to Harding Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a little boy in a pool. Officers tried to save the child and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said there was nothing suspicious and no arrests were made.
Officials want to remind the public about the dangers of kids and pools. Kern County Public Health offers several water safety tips.
Water Safety Tips:
- When there are several adults present, choose one to be responsible for watching children for a certain period of time, such as 15 minutes.
- After 15 minutes, select another adult to be the Water Watcher.
- Empty all tubs, buckets, containers and kiddie pools immediately after u
- Install fences around home pools. A pool fence should surround all sides of the pool and be at least four feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.
- Ensure kids can not acces above ground pools or spas.
- Learn CPR. Performing resuscitation on a drowning victim in the time it takes for first responders to arrive could save their life.