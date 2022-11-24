BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-month-old girl died Thursday after a car driven by a family member backed over her in a southeast Bakersfield driveway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Spokesman Officer Tomas Martinez said officers were called to a home on Adams Street at 10:08 a.m. where they learned an 18-year-old man had been backing up his Ford Mustang and hit the child, who became stuck under the vehicle.

Family members got the girl out and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Martinez said.

Officers ruled out drugs or alcohol and said the driver hadn’t backed up at a “reckless” speed, Martinez said. An investigation is ongoing.

Adams Street is located between Lomita Drive and Madison Street.