BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle entering the driveway of a residence on Adobe Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at a home located on private property on Adobe road, near Highway 223 Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

A 35-year-old man driving a 2020 GMC truck crashed into the three-year-old child who was in the driveway of the residence.

She sustained major injuries prompting family members to transport the toddler to Highway 223 where they met emergency crews arriving at the scene, CHP said.

Kern County Fire Department and Hall ambulance crews provided emergency medical care before transporting her to Kern Medical Hospital.

The toddler was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, officials said.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.