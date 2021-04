BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

If you’re looking to adopt a shelter pet, Kern County Animal Services is celebrating with $20 adoptions on all ready-to-go pets.

You can visit their website to see which pets are available. You can also contact them at 661-868-7100. The Kern County Animal Shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.

We want to see photos of you with your shelter pet! Share your photos in the gallery below.

Upload photos of you and your shelter pet here: