Today Cleaners helps Toys for Tots with $1,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longtime cleaning business came through on a big donation to help kids for Christmas.

Today Cleaners gave a $1,000 check to Toys For Tots Wednesday morning.

The cleaners held their first toy drive this year with a pledge to donate $5 for every toy donated.

President Jeff Newman praised Toys for Tots. The non-profit gives toys to thousands of local kids every year.

“I really believe in toys for tots, I think it’s a great thing,” said Newman. “No child should go without a toy for Christmas.”

The business gathered about 190 toys. Newman says they’ll hold the toy drive again next year.

Toys for Tots still needs help. They’re expecting to give gifts to up to 30,000 children in Kern County. They need bags to hold them, they’re asking for heavy duty trash bags.

Gifts for teenagers are also accepted. You can drop off donations at this address, 2301 White Lane.

