BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base early Thursday morning.

Falcon 9 is expected to blast off on Thursday Aug. 17 at 12:01 a.m. and will carry 21 Starlink satellites into orbit, according to officials.

SpaceX says if the weather allows, the launch may be visible to earthlings for hundreds of miles. Residents in rural parts of Kern County may be able to see the rocket’s exhaust plume trailing the night sky.

Launch time is subject to change and may be pushed back early Thursday or early Friday.

