BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglary in Downtown Bakersfield was caught on camera, showing a man stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local wine tasting room.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at Tlo Wines on 18th street.

Employees at the business say the burglar stole a of couple laptops, the cash box, and about $6,000 worth of stuff altogether. There was also an additional $800 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.