Title Local defense attorney David Torres appointed to state’s Martial Appellate Panel

Bakersfield defense attorney David Torres has been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a justice on the California Martial Appellate Panel.

Torres, 58, has been a criminal defense attorney in Kern County since 1988.

Torres will be one of three judges on the The Martial Appellate Panel which was created in 2013. The panel hears criminal appeals involving California Guard and Reserve personnel.

He also has a military background having served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1979 to 1983, and the California National Guard Army Infantry from 1985 to 1993.

Torres also served in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corp from 1993 to 2013.