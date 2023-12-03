WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Wasco Christmas Parade returned for the holidays on Saturday.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and 7th streets with a tree lighting ceremony at 7:15 p.m. and a block party until 9 p.m.

Ana Ruiz, a Wasco resident, told 17 News she never misses a parade, and this year, her nieces are in it too.

“Everybody comes out here every year, and you get to experience it,” said Ruiz. “It’s very special, and you get to pass this on to other generations of your family.”

