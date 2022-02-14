Tired of expensive vandalism and persistent intimidation, city eyes park ranger program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ongoing instances of vandalism and graffiti-tagging have city parks officials considering a new approach – park rangers. Much like the county’s park ranger program, but with at least one important distinction: They’re not law enforcement .

You’d think the responsibilities of a city recreation and parks employee would be pretty simple: Maintain the grounds. Supervise events. Book reservations. Sadly, some other chores are also at the top of the list: Monitor vandalism. Clean up graffiti. Coordinate repairs.

Destruction and defacement are huge problems for the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department these days – to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars in damage each month.

Last year the city suffered about $150,000 in damage from vandalism. The lowlight of the year? Theft of the entire collection of bronze statues at Cancer Survivors Plaza in Beach Park, possibly one at a time over a period of months, a financial loss we’re not even counting here.

Bakersfield Rec and Parks Director Rick Anthony has had enough. He has a plan to address the constant, daily and nightly assault on public property by creating a new division within his department: park rangers – perhaps 18 of them, to come from Measure N sales tax revenue.

“We’ve got to get something” to deter vandalism, he said. “We need our own enforcement arm. It’s the most effective way to really protect your assets. So if we don’t do something now to turn it around, this problem is just gonna continue to grow.”

The park ranger program would cost the city $1 million s for startup, and perhaps $3 million a year ongoing.

Anthony says city park rangers would not be sworn law enforcement officers, like county park rangers are. They’d have authority more like that of code enforcement officers, and they would not carry firearms, but they would work closely with Bakersfield police and other agencies to deter and apprehend vandals, patrolling the city’s 61 – soon to be 62 – parks. They’ll need that backup because the problem is bigger than just vandalism.

“We have a safety problem,” Anthony said. “Two major incidents since I’ve been here. Staff got assaulted in a park, my maintenance staff, just doing their job. Countless other times you’ve got staff members that are afraid to go into restrooms because of encampments, people threatening them. Citizens are saying, ‘I just don’t feel safe going into that park anymore.’ So that’s a huge problem.”

Kern County’s Park Ranger Unit currently has 17 members, all sworn officers. Even the North of the River recreation district has park rangers – as do many California cities, even smaller ones.

If Anthony’s park ranger proposal is approved by the city council – and no date has been set – it might be a year before park rangers are actually in place. By that time, vandals might have done another $150,000 worth of damage.