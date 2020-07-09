Tips to keep your kids safe on social media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With children more active on social media than ever because of the pandemic, experts warn parents to create a social media strategy to keep their kids safe in cyberspace.

“We need to let our kids know that not everybody has a good intent of just being friends,” said the executive director of the Alliance Against Family Violence, Louis Gill.

Gill believes parents need to become heavily involved in monitoring their kid’s online interaction.

Parents must know their passwords, have regular conversations about their posts and install parental controls.

“It’s important that we teach our kids that how people represent themselves online is not always who they are,” said Gill. “That 14-year-old boy might be a 40-year-old man.”

Sgt. Keli Paulk, with the Bakersfield Police Department, says this issue will only grow if parents don’t have access to their kid’s accounts.

“You get in their backpack when they get home from school to see what they have going on, you need to get in their phone routinely to see what they have going on in there as well,” said Sgt. Paulk.

She also recommends that parents place privacy restrictions on their children’s accounts and to download monitoring apps.

Several apps are available to help parents monitor their children’s social media use, such as Net Nanny, WebWatcher, and Bark.

If a parent believes there may be something inappropriate happening on social media apps, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.