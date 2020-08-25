Tips provided to residents with asthma amid continued poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid the county’s continued poor air quality resulting from massive wildfires, those with asthma are urged to make sure they have 30 days of nonprescription medications and supplies on hand in case it’s necessary to stay home for extended periods of time.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District also recommended disinfecting and cleaning surfaces regularly and taking time to practice deep breathing and mindfulness to keep calm. Discuss any concerns about treatment with your healthcare provider.

To keep track of air quality, download the “Valley Air” app or visit valleyair.org/wildfires for more information.