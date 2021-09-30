Tips for Chips fundraiser set to take place Oct. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 12th annual Tips for Chips benefiting CHP widows and orphans, takes place next week.

The fundrasier is in memory of CHP officer Mark Ehly who died of a brain aneurysm. This year’s event will be a drive-thru and drive-in taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Outback Steakhouse at 5051 Stockdale Highway.

The $25 lunch includes steak, chicken, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, bread and cheesecake.

To purchase tickets you can call Marty Casey at 916-812-9545 or Shannon Ehly at 661-428-0335.