BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual ‘Tips for CHiPs’ event is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Outback Steakhouse in Bakersfield.

On Sept. 13, the community can come out to Outback Steakhouse located at 5051 Stockdale Hwy., and buy a lunch ticket to support people who are affected by highway patrolmen deaths. All proceeds of the event will go towards the “CAHP Widows & Orphans Trust Fund”. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with tickets going for $25 per person.

All lunches include steak, chicken, caesar salad, mashed potatoes, bread and cheesecake. This event is held in memory of CHP Officer Mark Ehly and is running 14 years strong. To purchase tickets for drive-thru or dine-in, call Marty Casey at 916-812-9545 or Shannon Ehly at 661-428-0335.