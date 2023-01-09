BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During the day, the Rasmussen Senior Center is a place for seniors to eat food, talk with friends and slow dance to a classic song.

Many believe the proposal of a 50-unit housing complex, a “tiny homes” project, for homeless residents will threaten that. Once completed, the homes will be steps away from the center.

These are the thoughts of seniors like Maria Palacios and Stephen Lewis who both attend the Rasmussen Senior Center.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 57 years old, I’m in my 70s now. I have a knee replacement, I have arthritis, and this is the only place that I feel safe,” said senior Maria Palacios.

“I just hope that the homeless people do not come over here and ruin the senior center,” said senior Stephen Lewis.

According to Sandy Sirecks, a volunteer at the center, seniors already have issues with homeless people without the project there.

“It’s already happening to a small degree it’s not fair, it’s not right. We’ve had stuff stolen out of our parking lot and it’s not seniors I believe that are doing the stealing, it’s the homeless element around here already,” said Sirecks.

The goal of the “tiny home” project is to take a step in the fight against homelessness by providing housing. Yet even those who work closely with the homeless population like David Holt a pastor at the Church Without Walls says the tiny homes may not be what the homeless need.

“There’s a gap there from being on the streets, in survival mode, addicted to fentanyl, worried about living on the river, worrying about being robbed or raped or whatever that from going into a structured environment there’s a gap there,” said Holt.

The Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday afternoon and members will be asked to approve the bid and contract.

