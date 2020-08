BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Food, drink and prizes will be available at Tina Marie’s Cafe during Friday’s Chester Avenue Downtown Cruise to help support local businesses.

Tina Marie’s said it will open at 6 p.m., and organizers said in a Facebook post the cruise will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“While participating or spectating we ask that you please take time to support local restaurants while maintaining local rules and guidelines,” the post said.