BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A beloved Bakersfield restaurant is finally set to reopen after a devastating fire destroyed the business in December.

Tina Marie’s Cafe will reopen on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Eye and 19th streets, the former home of Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar. Owner Tina Marie Brown said it will be a temporary location, as she waits for the rebuild of the original cafe on Chester Avenue.

The rebuild could take a year, she said.