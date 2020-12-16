Tina Marie’s Cafe plans to rebuild; other burned businesses in Bakersfield pending reconstruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There is some good news for anyone who still wants a taste of Tina Marie’s. The building owner says he plans to rebuild on this same corner and restore Tina Marie’s Cafe to its former glory.

Throughout Bakersfield are the remains of dozens of burned buildings. Fires this weekend burned seven more. Battalion Chief Mike Walkley of Bakersfield Fire Department says abandoned buildings aren’t just eyesores, they’re dangerous.

“There’s a major threat and it’s big on the citizens in the community and on the first responders responding,” Walkley said.

The remains of Amestoy’s Bar caught fire for the sixth time last night. We reached out to county officials to see if there are plans of demolition, but they haven’t gotten back to us.

“These buildings I’d rather see come down,” Walkley said. “So we don’t take our safety and our people into these buildings and we get injured.”

Rankin Hotel, Logan’s and Mission Hotel are just a few of the many buildings that burned in the past two years. It’s up to the owners to decide how to deal with the remains. But the city requires demolition in a handful of cases.

“What we look at is for a structural deficiency,” said Phil Burns, Bakersfield Building Director. “A roof sagging. Something that a person could be harmed if they’re in that structure. We’re looking for those potential hazards to the public.”

Burns says there are plans to build on the Rankin and Mission hotel properties. There’s also a light at the end of this firey weekend. Sherman Gross – the property owner of Tina Marie’s Cafe – says he plans to rebuild the cafe on the same corner. He says he wants to make it bigger and better. But Burns says the building as it stands now is structurally unstable.

“Since it doesn’t have a roof structure tying it together, with a fairly minor earthquake, that could crumble,” Burns said.

The City says Tina Marie’s has around three days to brace the building and make it structurally sound. That way it’s not a threat to the surrounding community.