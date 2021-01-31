Tina Marie talks about demolition of cafe, future plans to rebuild

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tina Marie’s is getting a major makeover after the fires last month that burned almost the entire cafe.

In mid-December, two fires back to back, Resulted in major loss for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. Specifically for Tina Marie’s Cafe. But now – more than a month later, the future’s looking bright.

“It’s sad, it really is,” said Tina Marie, Owner of Tina Marie’s Cafe. “What it once was and what it is now. But it’s exciting to envision what it’s going to be.”

Sherman Gross – the property owner of Tina Marie’s – told 17News he plans to make the cafe bigger and better than it was before.

“He is rebuilding, we are rebuilding,” Tina Marie said. “This space will be tina marie’s and the space next door will be tina marie’s so we’re expanding to the neighboring building.”

The demolition company has been working for several weeks to empty out the interior of the building. Tina Marie visited with her family to take some remaining items from her basement.

“Im kind of here doing what I have to do and blocking it all out” Tina Marie said. “We want to do the best that we can and get it done and move forward, the sooner the better.”

Tina Marie already has a vision for this big, empty space. She says she’s working with the owner to make that vision a reality.

“Next door will be expanded into a banquet room and hopefully an indoor/outdoor dining area,” Tina Marie said. “I mean, we already have our skylight. It’s real exciting.”

She says the rebuild would take at least a year.

“I was extremely concerned and worried about what was Tina Marie’s future going forward,” Tina Marie said. “Up until this week I was very unsure. But now we have a plan.”

She says the demolition should be done in the next couple of days, then they can start planning to rebuild.