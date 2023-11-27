BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another Bakersfield store fell victim to downtown crime, but this time, instead of smashing store windows to get inside, someone removed it.

Police were called to Timeless Furnishings on Chester Avenue Monday morning. The store manager says the suspect unscrewed one of the glass panels near the front entrance and removed it.

The person then went inside and smashed several display cases inside from different vendors and took jewelry.

“This is a beautiful place to shop, and if this keeps happenin,g I’m afraid downtown is just going to close up. That’s my fear,” Valerie Garewal, manager at Timeless Furnishings, said.

Timeless Furnishings says the loss is valued between $5 and $10 thousand.