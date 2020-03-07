Time-capsule opened 50 years later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- In 1969, the original staff and students at Chipman Junior High School put together a time-capsule.

50 years later, that exact time-capsule was dug up and those memories relived.

Those 50 years have come and gone and the time-capsule was opened with current and previous faculty and students relishing in how much has changed.

What was in the capsule? A directory of the Bakersfield City School District, the invitation for the cornerstone ceremony when the school first opened, the press release announcing the grand opening, a pamphlet on the importance of public schools, and the signature of all the students that attended Chipman in 1969.

A painting of Mrs. Chipman hung inside the school office but 10 years ago, the school was remodeled and during that time, the portrait was lost. The class of 2020 gifted a recreation of the original piece that will hang inside the office once again.

