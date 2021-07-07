Tim Lemucchi, longtime Bakersfield attorney, dies at 81

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Kern County’s best known attorneys has passed away unexpectedly.

Timothy Lemucchi, who participated in some of Bakersfield’s most memorable trials, died Wednesday morning while out on a casual bike ride with a friend, close family friends have confirmed to KGET.

Lemucchi, who began his practice in 1966, was involved in more than 250 jury trials, including two of the city’s most notorious — that of tire store owner William Robert Tyack, accused of killing two of his neighbors in 1982, and Offord Rollins, the Wasco star athlete accused of killing his girlfriend in 1991.

Bakersfield attorney David Cohn of the law firm Chain Cohn Stile worked with Lemucchi for 20 years when the firm was known as Chain Younger Lemucchi.

Lemucchi was “a very giving person,” Cohn said. “Tim was involved in a lot of charities here in Kern County. He always cared about the little guy.”

Lemuccci, who attended East High School and Stanford University, was the son of Italian immigrants who established the iconic Old Town Kern restaurant and deli Luigi’s, which has thrived for more than a century.

Lemucchi, who was 81, is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Lisa and a large extended family.