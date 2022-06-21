BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native and New York City ballerina Tiler Peck will be hosting a live reading of her second book at the Kern Dance Alliance’s 6th Annual Books in Motion program tomorrow.

Peck will be reading “Katarina Ballerina and the Victory Dance” along with her co-author and acting star Kyle Harris. Peck and Harris will participate in a mini dance lesson, a Q-and-A session and an autograph signing as well.

Free copies of the book will be available while supplies last for attendees as well.

The Books in Motion Event will be held at the Beale Memorial Library Wednesday at 1 p.m.



The event is free for the public to attend and you can learn more at the Kern Dance Aliance website.