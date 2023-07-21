BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Freeze Dried Candy is capturing the sweet-tooth of America, including Kern County. One brand, manufactured in Bakersfield, is the latest taste bud treat sensation.

Going by the name of B’z Sweet Temptations it’s become a local moneymaking sensation.

It looks like a small house, but it’s really a huge candy factory.

“This is my mother’s home that I’ve kind of transformed into my little workshop,” says Brenda Neil, who owns the company.

Neil is Kern County’s version of Willy Wonka. The former accountant began her most recent endeavor after watching TikTok just this year.

“I got my first machine on March 15,” says Neil. “I kept seeing this freeze dried candy, and I just kind of had the itch to do something since I’m retired, and I bought a machine and here we are today.”

Freeze drying takes up to 95% of water out of the product giving the candy unique textures. It can also stay fresh for months. Although tiny by Willy Wonka standards, Neil’s one-woman home kitchen is a fully documented candy factory.

“I have every license possible,” says Neil “Which is nice, so I am definitely legal.”

So how does she keep it legal when it comes to freeze-drying popular candies?

“The rules are you cannot use their trademark name, so I change it,” says Neil. “I don’t think there should be a problem because that’s what everybody is doing and I’m not the only one doing this, you see it everywhere.”

Unlike Willy Wonka, Neil doesn’t employ Oompa Loompas.

“It’s blowing my mind, I will be honest with you,” says Neil. “I’m a little bit overwhelmed. I’m enjoying it, it’s keeping me busy 24 hours a day. I am doing this solely on my own.”

With the demand she’s been getting, Neil is hoping she can expand just as much as her candy does in the freeze drier.

“I’d like to have a storefront,” says Neil. “If this keeps going like it is, I can’t keep going in this little 7000-square foot building. So if this keeps blooming, why would I not? If you haven’t tried it, you’ve got to try it, it is really good.”

As of now you can find these sweet treats at local convenience stores around Bakersfield.