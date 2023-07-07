BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police reported 64 car thefts last week and of those 21 were Hyundais and Kias.

Kia is in first place as the most stolen brand of car in California. In 2022 there were 9,500 cars stolen in Kern County, which is up almost 5% compared to 2021.

Brittany Zamora says not enough is being done to stop these thieves.

“Heartbroken…” Brittany Zamora said, “Because we have been here for five years and nothing like this has happened before.”

Zamora’s Kia was stolen from the front of her home. She didn’t know about the latest TikTok viral videos on how to steal Kia cars until her 13-year-old daughter showed it to her.

For Jackie Kyker, the thieves even left their mark.

“They keyed it, with the ‘Kia Boys’ symbol on the back of the hatch,” Kyker said.

As Kias become popular targets, the California Highway Patrol asks Kia owners to take extra precautions.

“Buying a steering wheel lock. Those range from $30 to $40, it’s probably the cheapest one you’ll find,” CHP Officer Tomas Martinez said. “Park in areas that are well lit, make sure you have an alarm system that kind of shuts the engine off, and the battery as well. Just being a little more proactive, park in areas where there’s surveillance cameras as well.

Kyker hopes this helps Kia owners, unaware of the TikTok trend, to be safer with their cars.

“I hadn’t heard anything about it and that’s kind of what has me distressed,” Kyker said. “It’s that maybe I could’ve taken more precautions to protect myself.

The Auto Theft Task Force of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the Kia trend and tracking down those responsible.